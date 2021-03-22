Spring weather, but for a chilly blip here or there, is here to stay.

Arguably, we could have declared winter dead last week, but a chilly air mass on Friday and Saturday held us back. It ended up being a bit milder than expected and we probably should have made the call on March 17.

In any event, the forecast for days ahead is decidedly springlike, featuring lots of mild weather with highs in the 60s and 70s. Early next week, we may see temperatures pull back a bit, with highs in the 50s, but there’s little or no anomalous cold in sight.

After a winter that featured our coldest February since 2015, the arrival of springlike weather is certainly welcome amid this pandemic. But overall, the winter could have been a lot worse. Both December and January were milder than average and snowfall was scant, just 5.4 inches, which is 10 inches below average.

Our transition to spring has also been mild, with the March temperature currently 2.5 degrees warmer than average.

Indicators of spring are now everywhere. On Monday, the National Park Service announced cherry blossoms had reached their third phase, “extension of florets,” and their peak bloom is on pace for the tail end of March or first several days of April. We’ve also seen a recent spike in tree pollen levels.

While temperatures bounce up and down over the next one to two weeks, which is typical for early spring, conditions are expected to be warmer than average for the month of April, according to the National Weather Service — not only in Washington, but also over much of the Lower 48 states.

Our pronouncement of spring’s arrival doesn’t mean every day will be sunny and mild. In fact, late March, April and even May some years occasionally deliver some cold, raw days and, once in a while, even wet snow.

To declare winter over, we need the following criteria to be met:

No identifiable threat of accumulating snow in long-range forecasts that could remain on the ground for 12 hours or more.

No identifiable threat of cold weather lasting more than 48 hours, when we define cold weather as highs in the 40s (or colder) and lows below freezing in Washington (as measured at Reagan National Airport).

We started the tradition of declaring an end to winter in 2014. This year’s declaration of March 22 is roughly in the middle compared to previous years.

Last year, we made the declaration on March 9, which was on the early side. Here are the dates from earlier years:

2019: March 27

2018 : April 10

2017 : March 24

2016 : March 7

2015 : March 30

2014 : March 28