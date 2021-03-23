Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Patchy morning fog is possible as the skies stay mostly cloudy for most of the day. Highs reach the low to mid-60s with light breezes blowing from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds continue and scattered showers become possible by late at night, but no major rainfall is anticipated. Lows drift down into the mid-40s to low 50s as light breezes come from the northeast at around 5 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy skies continue as temperatures cool back a bit more, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s thanks to light breezes from the east again. A few showers are possible, especially in the morning and in our eastern areas, but most of the day should be dry. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with lows from the mid-40s to low 50s again as the wind flow from the east continues at about 5 mph or so. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday continues to struggle to return sunshine with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but the wind direction shifts to start pumping in warmer conditions. Look for highs in the low to mid-70s and only a slight chance of a shower. A shower is possible Thursday night under cloudy skies with lows in the 50s to around 60. Confidence: Medium

Friday should start with more clouds and scattered morning showers, but we could clear toward partly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon as temperatures advance through the mid- to upper 70s with a few spots touching 80 degrees for the first time this season. The day could be quite breezy, too, as a cool front approaches from the west. Friday night is breezy and cooler with mostly clear skies as lows drift into the 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium

