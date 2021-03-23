Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will be lower through the evening. Some patchy low clouds and fog may develop as well. A chance of rain will develop overnight, but we may stay mostly dry until it’s nearer sunrise. Lows will be within a few degrees of 50. Winds will be out of the northeast around 5 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers or a period of light to occasionally moderate rain will be underway in the morning, then lasting into the afternoon. Some patchy fog is possible. Temperatures will be down somewhat compared to today, but it won’t be too chilly despite the rain. Highs will be near 60. Winds will be light from the north.
Rain: Totals of about a quarter-inch are expected. A few spots could see more, with the best odds to the south and east overall.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 551.44 grains per cubic meter of air. Grass pollen and mold spores are low.
