Drought in the West, which is historically extensive, could worsen too, the likelihood of scant rainfall and above-average temperatures ushering in the dry season and setting the stage for summertime wildfire concerns.

Mild for most

Already, the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center is highlighting odds of above-average temperatures virtually everywhere across the Lower 48, with the exception of the Pacific Northwest. Alaska’s Southcentral and Inside Passage regions are also not likely to see above-average temperatures — that’s where a slight skew toward cooler temperatures can be expected.

Otherwise, it’s likely to be unusually mild across the board, the warmth particularly concentrated from the Four Corners region into Texas. The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook extends from April through June, offering an early glimpse of summer.

La Niña to dominate weather pattern

A principal driver in the springtime weather outlook is La Niña, a weather pattern characterized by anomalously cool waters in the east tropical Pacific. It influences the position of the jet stream and the placement of key weather systems.

During a La Niña pattern, high pressure over the Pacific shunts the jet stream northward into Alaska before it dives southeast over Canada and into the Lower 48. That shifts the heaviest axis of moisture northward, like into western Alaska or parts of Canada and the northeastern United States, while simultaneously allowing hot temperatures to build northward.

Where moisture is available, that will translate to humid, steamy conditions ripe for storms and flooding. That’s already been the case in places along the Gulf Coast, like Mississippi and Alabama. Both states endured a 50-tornado outbreak of severe weather last week and can expect another barrage of twisters on Thursday.

In places where moisture is hard to come by, warm temperatures will cement existing drought.

Severe weather in the South

The combination of warm weather, Gulf of Mexico humidity and periodic spurts of wind energy from the jet stream will prove conducive to repetitive bouts of severe weather in the South, particularly from eastern Arkansas and Texas through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee during April. Thereafter, the bull’s eye of severe risk will likely swell northwestward and engulf much of the Great Plains.

Experts have already called for a busy spring for tornadoes. AccuWeather’s spring outlook projected an “incredibly active severe season.”

The Weather Company, an IBM business, also noted the likelihood of above-average severe weather activity later in March or into April. Thus far, that trend appears to be holding firm after a slow and chilly February.

Flood concerns less than previous years

The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook also calls for wetter-than-average conditions over parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, as well as in western Alaska.

“Widespread minor to moderate flooding is predicted across the Coastal Plain of the Carolinas while minor to isolated moderate flooding is predicted for the Lower Missouri and Lower Ohio River basins,” wrote the Climate Prediction Center, though they did offer some good news. “Overall, this flood year is not expected to be severe or as prolonged as the previous two years.”

The flood risk is somewhat muted because of a snow drought across the North, explained Jon Gottschalck, chief of the operational prediction branch at the Climate Prediction Center, in a phone call on Tuesday. “[F]rom eastern Montana across the Dakotas and Minnesota and eastern Michigan, they were considerably below average for snowfall,” he said.

There will still be periodic bouts of heavy rainfall, particularly in the Deep South, where downpours will accompany occasional flare-ups of severe weather. In just the next week, parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys could see six inches of rainfall or more, raising the risk of flash flooding.

Otherwise, a broad swath of the country should see near-average spring precipitation, though dry weather will likely extend from Northern California and Oregon southeast through the northern Four Corners region and into Texas Hill Country. That’s unusually far north for drought at this time of year, something Gottschalck ties to La Niña.

“Over the next several weeks, [the storm track] will be pretty far north into Canada,” Gottschalck said. “The La Niña conditions in the Pacific are pretty well coupled to the atmosphere … it actually is a decent dry signal there. The other aspect is that … [our models] are unusually consistent with that dry area there.”

La Niña set to exacerbate Southwest drought

In places already starved for moisture, hot temperatures will sap the ground of any remaining humidity and reinforce a long-standing drought. The presence of a slowly decaying La Niña was central to the outlooks issued by AccuWeather and the Weather Company, too, both concurring that hot, dry conditions are favored across the Southwest United States.

A large portion of the West is already under a lasting drought; the U.S. Drought Monitor reports that nearly 40 percent of the western United States is in extreme or exceptional drought. None of the West was in either category a year ago, showing that the drought isn’t only expanding, but is getting much worse.

It could even grow into the central United States.

“Warmer-than-average temperatures this spring and low soil moisture will allow drought conditions to develop and expand in the southern and central Great Plains as well as southern Florida,” wrote the National Weather Service.

The drought will likely have a bearing on fire season, drying fuels and lining up the ingredients to jump-start it. It’s part of a trend favoring more compressed wintertime wet seasons and extended periods of conditions favorable for wildfires.

A sneak peek at summer

Looking further ahead, forecasters are calling for a warm summer just about everywhere in the contiguous United States. The Weather Company is calling for above-average temperatures coast to coast, with the biggest departures from normal over the central Plains into the northern tier and the Rockies. That’s what would be expected in a La Niña environment.

The Weather Company is also predicting this summer could be the sixth-warmest on record nationwide since 1950, largely a product of the western drought.