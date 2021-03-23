The severe damage to the restaurant and surrounding property set in motion a sequence of events that ultimately led owner Tim Bauckman to announce last month he would close at the end of March. The surprising announcement was made almost 18 years after Isabel struck and 28 years after he first opened.

I sat down with Bauckman and his business partner Dave Wright to discuss their Isabel stories, review their collection of old photos, and discuss why they recently decided to close after nearly three decades of operation. It’s a fascinating and somewhat sad story, particularly if you like storm history and a good crab cake.

All-you-can-eat crabs for $10 per person

When Hurricane Isabel approached the East Coast, Bauckman and Wright worried about losing power and refrigeration for their ample supply of blue crabs. They announced a clearance sale of $10 per person for all-you-can-eat crabs to reduce inventory.

According to Wright, word spread quickly about their crab sale, particularly after the local media published it, and customers descended upon the restaurant by “the busload.” Their crab supply was rapidly exhausted.

But Isabel was still two days from landfall, so more crabs were ordered, and more customers arrived. There was a festive, prehurricane crab feast at Tim’s Rivershore.

By the time clouds thickened and winds increased with the approaching storm, customers had departed. Bauckman stood in his restaurant and waited. He had a house on a hill above the Potomac River where he could retreat if conditions got too bad.

The floor rose and fell with each wave

Hurricane Isabel made landfall between Cape Lookout and Ocracoke Island on Sept. 18, 2003, with winds of 105 mph. Bauckman had placed lights on poles fastened to the pilings so he could survey the conditions on the Potomac River that evening as the storm moved inland from the southeast.

Bauckman was inside his restaurant when the river level began to rise. The snapping, popping and grinding sounds were terrible as the rising water and waves pushed against his deck, pier and footings, he said. One by one, the lights on the poles went out as they were knocked down by the wind and waves. Nearby Quantico, Va. recorded a wind gust of 78 mph during the peak of the storm.

As the water level continued to rise, Bauckman watched the restaurant’s floor rise and fall with each passing swell. Soon, the restaurant began to fill with water, and he climbed onto a flat section of the roof. He remarked that the structure seemed to stabilize as it filled with water. But as the river continued to rise, he was forced to retreat to higher ground.

The Potomac River crested to a level near the top of the restaurant’s windows but just below the roofline. The waves, however, slapped the lower sections of the roof. Nearby, the restaurant’s large propane tanks floated to the surface and were bobbing in the water. Bauckman waded into the river to secure the tanks and to make sure the gas was turned off.

Snake in the liquor cabinet

After Isabel departed and the Potomac River’s water level receded to normal, the scene at Tim’s Rivershore was shocking. The pier and deck were gone, and many pilings were washed out of the ground. Debris and thick river mud coated everything, including the inside of the restaurant.

Water that had earlier flooded the restaurant to the top of the windows collected in large pools on the mud-covered floor. Wood drills were used to punch holes through the floorboards to drain the water.

Water snakes that sought refuge inside the restaurant during the storm had to be chased back into the river. One well-hidden snake was found in the liquor cabinet, coiled around bottles of whiskey and rum. That snake was also escorted back into the Potomac River.

The entire area was wrecked. Piles of broken lumber covered the shoreline. A boat floated upside down near the destroyed boat dock, and parking areas were washed out and covered with debris. Somehow, a small life raft ended up resting on top of the restaurant’s fry kettles. The effort required to clean and rebuild Tim’s Rivershore seemed daunting.

Rebuilding: Traffic jam of volunteers

Tim’s Rivershore is well-loved by the community. Within a few days of the storm, approximately 100 volunteers arrived to help clean and rebuild the establishment. Carpenters, plumbers, electricians and heavy machine operators volunteered their equipment and services free. Dozens of children and young adults, many of whom worked as wait staff in the restaurant, removed mud and debris.

Wright laughed when he said traffic jams formed as volunteers drove to Tim’s Rivershore every morning. Bauckman stood in the street to direct traffic and helped everyone find a parking place. Bauckman’s mother-in-law made 100 sandwiches a day to feed the volunteers.

A massive bonfire was started to burn the heaps of broken boards and debris. The fire burned for over a week. The carpenters and helpers who rebuilt the pier carved their names into the boards. Those names are still visible today.

The washed-out support pilings under the restaurant were reburied and set with two feet of concrete around each piling. The floor of Tim’s Rivershore was never level again after Isabel; it’s slanted with a hump, but the foundation is solid. Remarkably, the restaurant was ready to reopen two weeks after the water receded.

Inspector and permit woes

Rebuilding the restaurant and deck was not the biggest challenge for Bauckman, however. Property damage from Isabel suddenly put Tim’s Rivershore under a microscope with Prince William County. Permits to reopen his outdoor dining areas and secondary parking lots were not approved, he said.

The indoor restaurant could conduct business, but the building only seats about 30 percent of the regular crowd. Many customers wanted to enjoy an outdoor dining experience next to the river, seated on the deck or near the beach. That area remained closed.

As months passed, there was a nonstop stream of inspectors sent by Prince William County, Bauckman said. Permits were slowly approved then often revoked, he claimed. Over a year later, Tim’s Rivershore was still not open for outdoor business. Much of the potential revenue from late 2003 and 2004 was lost because of the limited seating, he said.

Cash became tight for Bauckman, and he realized many of his loyal customers found other establishments to frequent where they could dine outside.

In late 2004, KSI Services, a Vienna-based developer, approached Bauckman to purchase his property. KSI also proposed a 99-year lease for Tim’s Rivershore to continue to operate. Bauckman, who resisted selling for months, negotiated a deal for over $3 million to sell his restaurant and property. He told friends, “They gave me 3 million reasons to sell.”

Closing a local landmark

As the years passed, KSI sold the property. The property changed hands at least one more time. The 99-year lease was more of a gentlemen’s agreement because an annual lease was put in place by Biddle Management, that now manages the property.

Bauckman didn’t worry much about the changes, however. Business was good, and there were no issues with Biddle and Prince William County.

But early this year, Biddle informed Bauckman they would not renew his lease. He needed to move out by the end of March. Bauckman said he was told there is a new vision for the property. Soon after, Bauckman shared the news about the closing on his Facebook page.

Customers of Tim’s Rivershore were shocked. A petition was formed to renew the lease, which has over 17,000 signatures, and a Save Tim’s Rivershore Facebook group was created.

I reached out to Biddle Management for their side of the story, and Peter Chavkin, managing partner, provided the following statement:

As the developers of Potomac Shores, we love having a restaurant on the waterfront — it brings energy and a positive place for our residents and the wider community to go along the water. For many years, we agree that Tim's Rivershore provided just such a positive place for the community. In recent years, though, the physical space has deteriorated. Last year, we reached out to a number of local and regional restaurateurs to discuss ideas for the future of the restaurant. We included Tim's in this process. In fact, we gave Tim's an opportunity to lease the restaurant at market rates, and they were unwilling to agree. Ultimately, we felt that another restaurateur had a better vision for this restaurant and decided to move in a different direction. While we can’t yet share news of a new restaurant operator coming to the waterfront at Potomac Shores, we can say that our only discussions have been with Virginia-based small business owners. We hope to have news to share soon. A new restaurant operator is still expected to offer a casual seafood dining experience and to be open throughout the year. We’re not looking to bring in a national corporate chain restaurant or a fancy, white linen restaurant.

I asked Bauckman about his staff. He said he has between 130 to 140 employees on the books. A few still maintain hope the lease will be extended another year, but most have accepted they’ll be out of a job soon. Many of the employees have worked at Tim’s Rivershore for years.