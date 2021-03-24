Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Showers this morning should become a more steady rain in the afternoon. The rain and overcast skies hold temperatures in the 50s with light winds. We could see a general half-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain, with up to an inch possible in some areas before the rain tapers from west to east in the late afternoon or early evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy after the rain departs, with areas of mist or fog likely to develop during the evening or overnight. Temperatures hover in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): Early fog in some areas, followed by mostly cloudy skies through the bulk of the day, keep temperatures from realizing their full potential. Still, we should reach afternoon highs in the 60s to near 70 with light winds from the southeast, and maybe an isolated late-day shower. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Winds pick up from the south during the evening, increasing to 10-15 mph overnight, with some higher gusts. That means steady or rising temperatures mainly in the 60s, with a few showers possible. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A gusty breeze from the southwest and west sends temperatures soaring on Friday, with highs well into the 70s to near 80 (still low humidity, though) under partly to mostly sunny skies. Can’t rule out an isolated morning shower or thundershower as a cold front comes through. Friday night lows cool off to near 50 under mostly clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Saturday continues partly to mostly sunny and mild, with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s and lighter winds. Saturday-night lows fall back to near 50 again. Confidence: Medium-High