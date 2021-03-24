Through tonight: Rain will wind down this evening, although a couple showers could pass overnight. We might have some fog form overnight as well, with all the moisture around. If so, it could quickly lower visibility. Lows will settle to within a few degrees of 50.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Some fog and drizzle may linger into the morning. After that, skies will turn partly cloudy midday. Highs will range from near 70 to the mid-70s. It might be somewhat dependent on when we kick that morning fog and cloudiness. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph.
Record rain: Well, Wednesday was an over-performer around here, especially east of Interstate 95. Through 4 p.m., 0.58 inches was recorded at Washington Dulles International Airport; 1.63 inches for D.C.; and 1.5 inches in Baltimore.
In D.C., it breaks the record for the date set back in 1905, when 1.45 inches fell. Same in Baltimore, where the old record was 1.22 inches for the date. It also makes up a big chunk of or missing rain so far this month. We were ranked the eighth-driest March, through Tuesday.
