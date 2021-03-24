For photographers, the equinox is the perfect time to shoot a D.C. sunrise because it occurs due east, aligning with the National Mall and the monuments that run east-to-west from the U.S. Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial.

But equinox photo shoots are successful only when the weather cooperates with clear skies, which is not a guarantee during the spring and fall in the D.C. area. We often have clouds, rain and fog to spoil an equinox photo shoot.

However, this past week, the spring equinox and the days that followed featured perfect weather for photography — clear skies and good visibility, which gave photographers a chance to capture a crisp image of the sun rising behind the monuments.

Around the equinox, the light from sunrise shines directly into the Lincoln Memorial and casts a red glow on Lincoln’s statue. Several photos in this article show Lincoln’s statue glowing like a copper penny.

My favorite areas to photograph an equinox sunrise are the Reflecting Pool, the Lincoln Memorial, the Netherlands Carillon and the National Mall. I’ve never tried a high-rise in Rosslyn, but that would probably work, too.

During the spring equinox, I prefer to shoot a sunrise two or three days after the equinox. Conversely during the fall equinox, I like to shoot two or three days before the equinox. The reason is that when the sunrise is slightly north of due east, it moves over the Capitol when it rises in the sky. However, on the equinox, the sun emerges behind the Capitol, and it tracks away as it rises into the sky.