Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Amarillo drew the conclusion after spending days analyzing storm-chaser video and satellite imagery.

“Right after the parent merger is when it went ballistic,” said Michael Gittinger, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Amarillo. “Three quarters of a mile wide. Right after that merger happened, that’s where the worst damage was. It hit peak strength … toppled a cell tower, which was EF2 damage.”

Meteorologists had been tracking the threat of severe weather for days, with the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center hoisting a Level 4 (out of 5) moderate risk for severe thunderstorms. The Amarillo Weather Service office had issued warnings in advance of a strong tornado that developed in northwest Swisher County, moving into Randall County and intensifying northwest of the town of Happy.

Doppler radar about 30 miles to the north in Amarillo detected 166 mph of rotational velocity at an altitude of 2,000 feet, indicating the storm’s parent mesocyclone, or concentrated spinning updraft, was intense.

That’s around the time that cycling occurred — the process by which one tornado will weaken, drift north and “occlude” into colder air and wither while a new circulation develops to the southwest. The only surprise? A new tornado formed while the second one was still churning.

Storm-chaser video captured the two tornadoes on the ground simultaneously south of Canyon.

“Just to the west of I-27, [the storm] had twins,” Gittinger said. “That picture is west of 27. That’s actually really close to [Highway] 87.”

The newly formed tornado crossed Highway 87 just a half-mile north of the larger tornado, snapping a few wooden power poles. Then the weaker, younger vortex was absorbed into the larger tornado as it crossed Interstate 27 near Dowlen Road. That ingestion of vorticity, or additional spin, intensified the first tornado to EF2 strength. Low-end EF2 damage occurred to a single-family home in the vicinity.

“We probably got lucky,” Gittinger said, pointing to the sparse population in the majority of the tornado’s track. “Most of the track was EF2. Could it have been EF3? Maybe. It was three-quarters of a mile wide. It clipped another house and did more EF1 damage, but other than the highway, it didn’t hit much.”

Gittinger said that conducting surveys would have been even more difficult, but satellite data played a big role.

“The damage path and the satellite data came in a few days later,” he said. “You could see the scarring on the ground.”

That’s how he was able to confirm the merging tornadoes.

The absorption of a younger tornado into its predecessor is unusual and opposite to how most mergers, which are rare to begin with, occur; ordinarily, an older tornado ropes out and is sucked into the next member of a tornado family.

It’s important to note that this is distinct from a satellite tornado, or a weaker, smaller circulation that orbits a parent vortex. What happened near Happy was two distinct, well-formed tornadoes.

The merged tornado weakened and dissipated west of Palo Duro Canyon shortly before another twister formed to the northeast. Another handoff occurred northeast of the canyon.

Gittinger said that, while the portraits of power exhibited by the tornadoes on March 13 were impressive, their strength could have been a whole lot worse if it were warmer.

“Talking to some of the local guys, they said [the tornadoes] were wide but you could tell they weren’t turning that hard,” Gittinger said. The highest rating awarded to any tornado was an EF2.

“The wind shear had EF4 potential, but only reaching 65 degrees [limited us],” he said. “If we had hit 75, we would probably be talking EF4 potential.”

He cited poor low-level support, marked by cool air and weak lapse rates — or the drop-off in temperature with height — as the main limiting factor. He compared the event to a tornado outbreak in November 2015.

“It was crazy,” Gittinger said. “When you get the extreme wind-shear events like that, we just get these handoffs. There’s no gap in between [one tornado dying and a new one forming].”

Merging tornadoes are rare, particularly when they are powerful.

Few documented instances exist. One well-known case occurred March 13, 1990, when the remnants of an EF5 tornado were drawn into a new, strengthening tornado near Hesston, Kan. The new tornado produced EF5 damage to the northeast.