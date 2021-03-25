Given somewhat warmer-than-average temperatures forecast over the next 10 days, peak bloom should occur sometime between the tail end of March and first several days of April, in line with our forecast.

Assuming peak bloom occurs around April 1, that will be close to the recent 30-year average.

March 15, 1990, marks the earliest peak bloom on record while April 18, 1958, is the latest peak. Last year, peak bloom occurred March 20, tied for the third-earliest on record.

The current progression toward peak bloom is occurring amid the heart of the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which began Saturday and concludes April 11. However, many of its events are virtual this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

The National Park Service says it will limit visits to the Tidal Basin this year because of the pandemic and may cut off access altogether if crowds grow too large.

Officials are recommending those eager to see the blossoms view them online rather than in person. On Thursday, the Park Service’s BloomCam went live, which provides real-time scenes of the Tidal Basin.

With the puffy white stage just days away, blooms should gradually become visible, marking the start of a one-to-two-week stretch to take in the flowery scenes.