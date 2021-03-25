Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Expect morning fog and low clouds. While skies may brighten in the early afternoon, it’s hard to shake the clouds and there is a risk of a light shower by late day. If we’re able to muster some afternoon sunshine, highs could reach lower 70s, but if the cloud cover proves stubborn, we may only see temperatures hit the upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Tonight: Skies are mainly cloudy during the evening and a few light showers are possible. Showers are more likely after midnight but unlikely to amount to much. Winds increase notably from the south with gusts to 25 mph. Lows hold in the upper 50s to low 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Friday): A stray shower or two could linger into the early morning but are whisked away as gusty southwest winds build. Skies clear and temperatures race up. Highs are mainly in the upper 70s, but 80 is likely to be achieved in warmer spots. Winds are very strong, with gusts to 35 to 45 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

Tomorrow night: Winds should drop off quickly in the evening. Skies remain mostly clear and temperatures drop off in a hurry. Lows reach the mid- to upper 40s (low 50s downtown). Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is about as perfect as it gets with abundant sun, light breezes and highs in the low 70s. Clouds should hold off long enough to give glimpses of the nearly full “Sap” moon in the evening before obscuring the view after midnight. A shower is possible near dawn. Overnight lows level out in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High

AD

Sunday is mainly cloudy with the chance of intermittent scattered showers. Even so, it’s dry more often than not, and rain probably amounts to a tenth of an inch or less. Highs still reach the low 70s. Winds become gusty in the afternoon and through the night. Lows fall to the upper 30s to low 40s under clearing skies. Confidence: Medium