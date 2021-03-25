Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies stay mainly cloudy, and there could be a couple of late-night showers. Temperatures don’t go far, with lows mainly in the 60-to-65 range. That’s warmer than normal highs! Winds pick up a good deal before sunrise, gusting to 25 or 30 mph out of the west and northwest.
Tomorrow (Friday): Some clouds, a shower and a few patches of fog may linger early. Otherwise, trending clearer and warm. Highs end up within a few degrees of 80!
Winds whip through the day, peaking somewhere near midday or in the early afternoon, with gusts past 50 mph possible. Sustained winds are from the northwest, around 30 to 35 mph at peak — enough to cause at least a little wind damage and some power outages.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.
