The high-risk zone includes Huntsville, Ala., and Tupelo, Miss. It is surrounded by a larger zone, which includes Memphis, Nashville, and Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, Ala., where the threat is rated at level 4 out of 5 and there is also a serious risk for severe weather.

“Tornadoes, large to very large hail, and damaging winds to hurricane force also are possible over a broad area from the central Gulf Coast to the Ohio Valley and southern Appalachians,” the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center wrote.

It’s the first time in three decades that two top-tier high-risk notices have been issued in the month of March, the category marking the highest tier on a five-step scale. The Storm Prediction Center even took an unusual step in mentioning “potentially violent, long-track tornadoes,” the term “violent” corresponding to twisters of EF4 to EF5 strength, the most extreme levels on the Enhanced Fujita scale for tornado damage.

The Storm Prediction Center’s language in its forecast discussion is even stronger compared with the high-risk event last week, signaling the significant potential for an extreme event.

While uncertainty exists as to how intense individual storms will become and what specific areas will be hit, an extremely serious outbreak of severe weather is anticipated.

At least 50 million Americans are at risk of severe weather, including more than 8 million within the two zones of highest risk.

“Residents across the Deep South NEED to prepare for significant weather today, including the very real potential for violent, long track tornadoes,” wrote the Weather Service office in Jackson, Miss. “They need to have a plan in place NOW which includes having multiple ways to get warning information and [knowing] where to take shelter should a tornado warning be issued for their location.”

The sentiment was echoed by other Weather Service offices and broadcast meteorologists, the Weather Service in Birmingham writing “the synoptic pattern checks nearly all the boxes for a Deep South/Tennessee Valley outbreak.”

Their neighboring office in Huntsville described the air mass as “very unstable and downright volatile,” while the Storm Prediction Center called the environment for violent, tornadic storms as “uncommon, upper echelon.”

Storms will swarm during much of the day before winding down and exiting east late Thursday night.

Zone at risk

The greatest risk exists across portions of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, where the moderate and high-risk categories are drawn. That especially includes areas near and north of Interstate 22 and along and south of Interstate 40, where the most widespread severe weather can be expected.

State highways 45, 20 and 72 in Mississippi, as well as the Natchez Trace Parkway, Highways 43 and 72 in Alabama, and Highways 64, 43 and 412 in Tennessee are among the major routes that could be impacted by especially dangerous weather.

Although the most widespread severe storms will threaten central and northeast Mississippi, much of Middle Tennessee and northern and western Alabama, the threat of at least a few tornadoes extends as far north as Louisville or Indianapolis.

Hazards

Specific threats will depend on where one is in relation to the overarching storm system, but storms are expected to be both unusually widespread and intense across a large swath of area.

In the Levels 4 and 5 risk areas, scattered to widespread severe storms, including some rotating supercells, are likely. Tornadoes, hail up to the size of golf balls, and destructive winds up to 70 or 80 mph are possible. Any supercells that can get established could produce high-end tornadoes, including ones that may be strong to violent and long-track.

Tornadoes probably will not be readily visible because of heavy rain, fog and low overcast.

“Any relatively discrete supercells will be capable of multiple tornadoes, some long-tracked/strong to violent (EF2-5 possible) w/considerable destructive potential,” wrote the Storm Prediction Center.

Flash flooding is also possible across much of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, where sodden soils from ongoing rains and those dropped by heavy weather last week could be inundated by additional downpours from storms Thursday. Flash-flood watches are up for much of the region.

Farther south and north, severe thunderstorm activity may be a bit more scattered in nature, but some tornadoes, including a few significant ones, are possible in eastern Arkansas and southern Kentucky surrounding the moderate and high-risk areas.

The threat wanes into Louisiana, as well as north into the Ohio Valley, but an isolated tornado, as well as instances of wind, hail and localized flooding are still concerns.

The timing

The sky was overcast shortly after sunrise in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, with showers and a few thunderstorms streaming north across the area. That’s where the warm front was lifting north, ushering in a dangerous air mass.

Severe thunderstorms will break out in multiple zones shortly after lunchtime — along the cold front near and east of the Mississippi River, and farther east across eastern Mississippi, northwest Alabama and Middle Tennessee.

Storms will increase in areal coverage and intensity into early evening while shifting northeastward. They’ll probably clear Mississippi by sunset and plow through Alabama and eastern Tennessee after dark while diminishing in intensity, although at least some isolated severe weather risk will remain.

Safety and action items

There is the likelihood that PDS, or “particularly dangerous situation,” tornado watches will be issued Thursday. Those are only used to convey the most high-end tornado threats.

“DO NOT stay in a mobile home when a watch is issued. No Excuses!” tweeted Dan Satterfield, a meteorologist who spent years in Birmingham covering severe weather outbreaks.

Average tornado warning lead time is around 10 minutes at best, meaning it’s vital to have a plan in place before you need it. That means being able to shelter in a basement, storm cellar or interior room, away from windows, on the lowest floor of a site-built location at a moment’s notice.

If you can’t do that in just three or four minutes, relocate to somewhere you can — high-risk days are when you want to be close to a shelter at all times.

“Know the location of the nearest shelter, or business that is open 24/7,” wrote James Spann, a veteran meteorologist at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham known for walking Alabamians through scores of historic outbreaks. “Know how to get there quickly.”

He also recommended having multiple ways to receive storm warnings and not to rely on tornado sirens, which often cannot be heard indoors.

“In [your] safe places, have helmets for everybody, a portable air horn … first responders can hear that a mile a way … hard sole shoes [for] walking over tornado debris,” said Spann in a morning video posted to his Facebook page.

Spann also called for Alabamians to “be a hero” — to call or text others to make sure they’re aware of the severe weather threat.

The setup

Instigating the severe weather is a high-altitude weather disturbance that ejected east out of the southern Rockies early Wednesday after passing through the Four Corners region. It spawned a few tornadoes in Texas on Wednesday and is set to unleash vicious weather across the South.

It’s made up of cold air and counterclockwise spin at high altitudes nestled within a dip in the jet stream.

That chilly upper-level air will foster rising motion and widespread storms, while a change of wind speed and/or direction with height imparted by the jet stream will cause them to spin.

There’s also a “cap” in place a few thousand feet up — a layer of warm, dry desert air that will prevent air near the ground from rising most of the day. Then, as the lower atmosphere is heated, the cap will break allowing storms to explosively develop. That’s an ominous atmospheric signal of a violent weather day.

Storms are targeting a vulnerable zone

The South is an area known for systematic vulnerability to severe weather and tornadoes. It is even more at risk from high-end tornadoes than the traditional Great Plains “Tornado Alley,” with swifter-moving storms that cover more ground.

Housing type, which includes large numbers of mobile homes, and the structure of communities, coupled with population density, puts more people in harm’s way, while trees and thick vegetation, along with rain-wrapped storms, frequently make it impossible to see a tornado coming.

Winding and meandering road networks make it impossible to escape a tornado if you’re caught on the roadways, too.

That’s why meteorologists stress on days such as Thursday that it’s imperative to stay weather-aware, have a plan and know what to do.