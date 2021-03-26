Express forecast

Today: Windy. Early fog/showers exit then sunny. Highs: 77-83.

Tonight: Mostly clear, less wind. Lows: 40s to around 50.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Light breeze. Highs: 70-76.

Sunday: Showers and storms. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

Be careful in the wind today, we could see limbs down and some power outages. Calmer spring weather awaits us tomorrow — the best day of the next few to consider outdoor plans. If you’re in walking distance, you may be able to carefully view the latest cherry blossom stage while observing social distancing rules. Sunday could be wet at times.

Today (Friday): Very early fog and showers should diminish ahead of sunnier skies by midday. High temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s but westerly winds gust near 50 mph as sustained winds approach 30 mph for a time. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: West-northwest winds still may gust to around 20 mph, but they drop off fairly quickly from where they were during the day. Skies are mostly clear, helping heat escape efficiently from Earth’s surface and thus temperatures bottom out around 50 degrees downtown. 40s can be expected in much of the region, away from bodies of water and outside the Beltway. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s looking oh so great, with high temperatures in the low to mid-70s and sunny skies until a few late-day clouds. Winds calm to around 5 mph (mainly out of the northwest). Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: There may be some cloud cover blocking the full moon at times, but it’s still a decent evening. As clouds dominate after midnight, a shower or two becomes more and more likely with time. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-50s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Sunday: Showers and storms are possible, with winds turning gusty again by afternoon. That in mind, we’re still warm. High temperatures should be able to get into the upper 60s to as high as the mid-70s. We may have a couple hours with somewhat steady rain, which doesn’t make outdoor plans easy. We should receive at least a quarter inch, but perhaps triple that if your location sees a thunderstorm downpour. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: West-northwest winds whip into the night as evening storms and showers pull away. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 30s to mid-40s and skies clear before dawn. Confidence: Medium