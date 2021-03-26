“That’s so cool,” she can be heard exclaiming on video, perhaps aware that she was looking at something that was, literally, quite cool.

The storm that hit Nashville was one of many that plagued the Deep South and Tennessee Valley during Thursday’s “high risk” outbreak of severe weather. A number of tornadoes, including several strong to violent and long-track, tore through Alabama and Georgia. Most of the damage stemmed from the same three rotating supercell thunderstorms.

Junod’s thunderstorm was a supercell, but not an overly potent one. Instead, it was mainly a hail-producer. The National Weather Service in Nashville issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the city at 4:23 p.m., cautioning of the potential for “golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.”

In most cases, hail arrives after a period of light, moderate and eventually heavy rain, but Junod’s video reveals how many Nashville residents saw hail before any rain fell. That is because the storm was strongly tilted.

Storms are more likely to be tilted in environments characterized by wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. Wind shear was in large quantity across the South on Thursday, resulting in storms having tilted updrafts.

That meant that air flowed in at the bottom and ascended while simultaneously making progress northeastward. By the time the pocket of rising moist air was ready to drop hail, it had made it several miles ahead of the storm’s base.

A three-dimensional volume rendering of the storm, shown above, illustrates how strongly it was tilted.

The Weather Service received a half-dozen reports of hail between 1 and 1.5 inches in diameter, or ranging from quarter-size to a bit smaller than a golf ball.