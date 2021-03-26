It was our first day of 80-degree temperatures this year. I love the 80s myself, but it felt a bit warm to my unacclimated self. Dulles Airport got to at least 81 degrees, which beats the old record of 78 for the date. While we got up to at least 84 in the city, that fell short of the record for the date by a few degrees. And not to be left out, BWI airport was close to a record, as well, reaching 83. Wind gusts didn’t get quite as high as they could have, but most folks saw them rise to around 40 mph here and there. The wind will calm this evening ahead of a very springlike weekend.