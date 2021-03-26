Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies should be mostly clear this evening and through the night. Lows should be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will diminish quite a bit with sunset, then become lighter into the night.
Tomorrow (Saturday): We’ll start off with very sunny conditions. With time, clouds should build, but it’s likely to be only partly cloudy. Highs should head for the low 70s or so. Winds from the south should gust to around 25 mph.
Sunday: There could be some overnight showers that end by morning. Through the day, it should be partly to mostly cloudy. As we head through the afternoon, showers and storms will grow more likely. A few of the storms may be severe into the evening, with damaging wind being the main threat beyond rain and lightning. Before the rain, highs should be in the low to mid-70s. Winds should be from the southwest, gusting to around 35 or 40 mph late, with stronger gusts possible in storms.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 281.79 grains per cubic meter of air.
