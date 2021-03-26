Another person died in Coweta County, Ga., where officials described damage as “very catastrophic.”

“This stuff is unbelievable,” Coweta County Fire Chief Deron Wilson said in a morning news conference. “I kind of think about this kind of stuff when you look out in the Midwest, Oklahoma. I think you’re going to see that same kind of damage here.”

Emergency crews throughout the region were checking houses for victims and beginning to clear debris. Authorities warned residents to stay off roads that were left strewn with mud, fallen trees and downed power lines.

An extremely volatile atmospheric setup prompted the National Weather Service on Thursday to declare a rare Level 5 out of 5 “high risk” for severe thunderstorms, focused in Alabama but touching several surrounding states.

During the midafternoon Thursday, a tornadic thunderstorm cut through north central Alabama into northwest Georgia, spawning multiple twisters while passing south of Tuscaloosa and then south and east of Birmingham.

In Alabama, a state of emergency was issued in 46 counties.

“Alabama endured another long day of severe weather yesterday with several areas being hit hard by tornadoes and flooding,” Gov. Kay Ivey (R) said in a statement Friday morning. “I continue to pray for the families of the victims, folks that were injured & everyone impacted by the violent storms. We will be there for our fellow Alabamians as they work to recover from this devastation.”

In Newnan, Ga., Coweta County schools superintendent Evan Horton surveyed the damage Friday morning at a local high school, where the lawns and parking lots were littered with scraps of wood and mangled metal.

“It’s surreal. Seeing the damage, there are no words to describe it,” he told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Nothing does it justice.”