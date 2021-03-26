The Storm Prediction Center also took the uncommon step of highlighting a heightened chance of “significant” severe weather, for areas along and east of Interstate 95. This means it thinks a few storms will be capable of generating gusts over 75 mph, golf ball-size hail and/or strong tornadoes.

For the Mid-Atlantic Sunday, “[d]amaging wind will be the main threat,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote, but it cautioned that tornadoes and hail cannot be ruled out.

While subject to change, the most likely timing for severe storms will be in the late afternoon or early evening Sunday.

The D.C. area is part of a large area with an elevated threat of severe thunderstorms Sunday, from Mississippi to New Jersey, encompassing more than 50 million people.

As the storm threat is still more than two days away, the zones most at risk and the magnitude of the risk could change.

Discussion

The storm setup, shown in the figure below, shows a low-pressure system with cold and warm fronts. In between lies a wedge of warm, humid and unstable air on low-level, southerly winds.

The warm front is expected to pass north of the Mason-Dixon Line early Sunday, ushering in the mild air. Meanwhile, a cold front approaches from the west, crossing the mountains by late afternoon. A surge of air about 5,000 feet off the deck will develop, called a low-level jet, increasing wind shear (winds that strengthen with altitude).

In the upper atmosphere, even stronger winds will overspread as a disturbance in the jet stream passes to our north. This will further increase shear, to rather high values. It’s the strong wind shear, in the setting of moderately unstable air and with a front that will trigger showers and thunderstorms, that raises the concern for severe weather.

On Saturday, we will have a better handle on the likely timing, coverage and mode of severe weather. It’s possible that cloud cover could limit the destabilization of the atmosphere, particularly with early morning passage of showers along the warm front. But with the strong values of anticipated wind shear, even modest amounts of buoyancy can lead to organized storms, including linear or bowing segments and potentially rotating supercells.

One simulated radar scenario is shown below, depicting a squall line of intense thunderstorms arriving during the late afternoon and evening.