Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): We start the day mostly sunny, but probably see some increased cloudiness into the afternoon. That doesn’t take much from the day’s brilliance. Temperatures head for the low 70s in most spots. Winds are from the south around 10 mph, gusting to 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: It’s a mix of stars and clouds. Humidity is beginning to crank back up, which helps keep temperatures from falling below the mid-50s or thereabouts. Winds are light after dark. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend ...

Tomorrow (Sunday): Mostly cloudy skies are a good bet through much of the day. Some sunnier moments are possible. Any of that tends to fuel the fire for the potential of afternoon and evening showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and even a tornado or two possible. Confidence: Medium

AD

Tomorrow night: Once we get rid of the showers and storms, winds are very gusty out of the northwest behind the front and through much of the night. Much cooler and drier air is coming in on those winds. Lows end up reaching the upper 30s to mid-40s. Winds are sustained as high as 35 mph in the evening, with gusts near 50 mph. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

It’s quite a bit cooler for Monday, although it’s pretty close to normal for late March. Highs are near 60 under mostly sunny skies. There’s probably a bit of a breeze as well. Confidence: Medium