Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds will build in quickly after sunset, and humidity will slowly creep up this evening and overnight. Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder will develop in the wee hours of the morning (after 3 to 4 a.m.). Temperatures will stay rather mild, with lows in the mid- to upper-50s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Early scattered showers/downpours will dissipate by late morning. Skies will remain overcast and temperatures and humidity levels will spike in the early afternoon, with highs in the low to mid-70s. Showers and thunderstorms (some of which could be severe) will develop across the region after 2 p.m. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the biggest threats with any storms that do develop. Rains will clear out Sunday night, but it will remain blustery with temperatures around 40 degrees and winds at 15-20 mph.
See Ian Livingston’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.