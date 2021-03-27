The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed our region in a level 2 out of 5 risk for severe storms; this may not sound high, but — in the Mid-Atlantic — represents a significantly elevated threat for hazardous storms. Within 25 miles of any location, it translates to a 15 percent chance of damaging, straight-line winds, a 5 percent chance of a tornado and a 5 percent chance of damaging hail.

AD

AD

The Storm Prediction Center is even highlighting the potential for violent winds in our region, which is unusual, noting that there is a 10 percent chance that peak wind gusts could exceed 75 mph. Soils areawide are still fairly wet after record rainfall last Wednesday, and this heightens the risk of treefall in regions experiencing strong winds.

The storm threat on Sunday extends from southern Mississippi into northern New Jersey, affecting more than 60 million people. The threat is highest, level 3 out of 5, over southeast Virginia, including Richmond and Norfolk, where the risk of damaging winds and even a couple tornadoes is maximized.

Discussion

The meteorological setup features a low pressure system moving through the Great Lakes, which will bring a warm front northward through the region Sunday morning (see graphic below). After morning clouds and rain showers along the front, we break into some patchy sun. Southerly winds usher in mild and humid air for the afternoon.

The air mass will destabilize, but to what extent is still uncertain. This depends on timing and coverage of early morning rain, and to what extent clouds clear in the afternoon. Various runs of high-resolution computer models suggest that the available instability (buoyant energy that fuels storm updrafts) may stay on the lower end of the possible range.

This is depicted in the following diagram that depicts the likely range of instability values, with the solid line showing a mean value of around 600 joules per kilogram (J/kg) of energy. Higher energy values, exceeding 1000 J/kg, are still possible, as depicted by the upper range of solutions. For reference, a high-end value of this parameter for Washington, in mid-summer, would be 2500-3000 J/kg.

Meanwhile, winds through the deeper atmosphere strengthen, creating wind shear optimal for development of severe thunderstorms. The wind profiles are not optimal for intense, tornado-generating supercell thunderstorms, but rather fast-moving line segments.

Again, we turn to various model runs to examine the most likely range of wind shear values. As shown in the graphic below, the average of many model runs is between 50 and 60 knots (58 and 69 mph) of windspeed increase in the lowest 18,000 feet of atmosphere. This, in fact, is an exceptionally high value for a severe weather setting over Washington.

So we likely have a situation where available buoyant energy is on the low side, while wind shear is a chart-topper. Long-lived, intense thunderstorms are most probable when there is an optimum balance between buoyancy and shear. Severe storms can still form when one factor compensates for the other, as in the setup for Sunday

AD

AD

The high resolution models have backed off Friday’s prediction of a solid, long line of storms (called a squall line) and now favor a mode with shorter line segments. The activity could thus be hit or miss.

The very strong wind shear and strong uplift along the front is most likely to generate fast-moving lines that bow outward in spots. Storms will rapidly approach from the west-southwest moving at speeds from 40 to 50 mph. Simulated radar from two high resolution models is shown in the figures below, at 5 pm Sunday.

The concern Sunday is that where severe storms do occur, downdrafts can easily mix down high momentum in a strong current of air just above the surface, called a low level jet. This could lead to a few particularly damaging gusts. And with the intense shear, small areas of rotation may evolve within storm segments. We cannot therefore rule out a weak, transient tornado or two embedded in the strongest storm cells.