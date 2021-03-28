Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: A drier and mild late morning to mid-afternoon bookended by showers early and potentially strong to severe storms late. Time your outdoor plans just right and you’ve got a slightly better than average day.

Express forecast

  • Today: Showers early and storms late, breezy and mild. Highs: Upper 60s to mid-70s.
  • Tonight: Cooling off quickly, gusty breeze, clearing skies. Lows: Near 40.
  • Tomorrow: Sunny with a gusty breeze. Highs: Mid-50s to near 60.

Forecast in detail

Morning showers mark the beginning of an active weather day. We’ll be watching this mid-afternoon into early evening for a chance of strong to severe storms as a cold front passes through. We’re sunny tomorrow, but cooler and drier with a gusty breeze, before warming again into midweek. After another chance of rain on Wednesday, a strong cold front turns us rather chilly Thursday and Friday.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Showers are likely this morning, with some thunder possible as well, as a warm front tries to push its way to our north. We should be mostly dry around 11 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m., but can’t rule out a few isolated showers during that time. Winds turn gusty from the south during the afternoon, pushing afternoon highs to the upper 60s to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. That warmth helps fuel a line of thunderstorms coming through from northwest to southeast around 4 to 7 p.m. with a cold front. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds near or past 60 mph, heavy rain and lightning, and a lesser chance of large hail or an isolated tornado. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cooler and drier air surges in quickly behind the frontal passage, with evening temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s and winds gusting from the northwest near or past 40 mph (so expect a noisy night). Clearing skies arrive overnight with lows tumbling to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): The good news is, we start the week under full sunshine. The bad, well, it’s going to be windy and much cooler. Not outright cold mind you, we are approaching April after all, but highs stall in the mid-50s to near 60. And winds still gust from the northwest around 30 mph before starting to diminish later in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally settle down heading into the evening and leave us with more tranquil conditions overnight. We’ll enjoy mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping toward lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s, with whatever light winds we do see turning more from the south. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Tuesday returns to a more seasonable state with high pressure moving off the coast supplying mostly sunny skies. Winds are lighter than Monday, but still a bit breezy at times, with highs likely rising to the mid-60s for a rather nice day. Tuesday night sees clouds move back overhead as our next storm system starts to approach from the west with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Our Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with occasional showers possible ahead of a cold front. Hard to give any more detail than that at this point. Temperatures continue mild with highs aiming for the mid-to-upper 60s. The cold front will usher in decidedly colder weather for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Low-Medium