Today (Sunday): Showers are likely this morning, with some thunder possible as well, as a warm front tries to push its way to our north. We should be mostly dry around 11 a.m. to 3 or 4 p.m., but can’t rule out a few isolated showers during that time. Winds turn gusty from the south during the afternoon, pushing afternoon highs to the upper 60s to mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. That warmth helps fuel a line of thunderstorms coming through from northwest to southeast around 4 to 7 p.m. with a cold front. Some storms could be severe with damaging winds near or past 60 mph, heavy rain and lightning, and a lesser chance of large hail or an isolated tornado. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Cooler and drier air surges in quickly behind the frontal passage, with evening temperatures dropping quickly into the 50s and winds gusting from the northwest near or past 40 mph (so expect a noisy night). Clearing skies arrive overnight with lows tumbling to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): The good news is, we start the week under full sunshine. The bad, well, it’s going to be windy and much cooler. Not outright cold mind you, we are approaching April after all, but highs stall in the mid-50s to near 60. And winds still gust from the northwest around 30 mph before starting to diminish later in the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally settle down heading into the evening and leave us with more tranquil conditions overnight. We’ll enjoy mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping toward lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s, with whatever light winds we do see turning more from the south. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Tuesday returns to a more seasonable state with high pressure moving off the coast supplying mostly sunny skies. Winds are lighter than Monday, but still a bit breezy at times, with highs likely rising to the mid-60s for a rather nice day. Tuesday night sees clouds move back overhead as our next storm system starts to approach from the west with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

