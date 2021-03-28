“Severe storms are forecast to develop this afternoon with a risk for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two,” the bulletin said.

The most likely window for storms in the region is between 4 and 7 p.m., before they shift east of the Chesapeake Bay.

In the wake of the gusty storms, an additional, widespread surge of winds is expected Sunday night into early Monday morning, prompting a wind advisory between 8 p.m. Sunday and 4 a.m. Monday.

It may be that the post-frontal wind surge actually presents the greater severe weather hazard Sunday, given recent soaking rains and treefall susceptibility.

The storms are being generated by the same powerful system that unleashed widespread severe weather in the South and the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Saturday night, including deadly flash flooding in Nashville.

An elevated risk of severe storms extends all the way from southern Mississippi and Alabama into the New York City area, along a powerful cold front charging toward the East Coast. More than 70 million people could be affected by severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Washington and Baltimore region at a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe storms, with a Level 3 out of 5, or “enhanced,” risk just to the south, from Richmond to Norfolk.

Storm timing and impacts

Scattered storms will develop east of the mountains during the late afternoon and early evening hours along the advancing cold front. Here’s the approximate time frame for the storm passage:

Interstate 81 corridor: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Route 15 corridor (Frederick/Leesburg/Gainesville) and suburbs west of the Beltway: 4:00 to 5:30 p.m.

The Beltway and Interstate 95 corridor: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

East of the Beltway to the Bay, including Southern Maryland: 5 to 7 p.m.

The storms will move at a fast clip and should take only 30 to 45 minutes, at most, to pass any location. The coverage of the storms should be scattered to widespread, meaning most, but not all, locations should experience them.

Here’s the likelihood of different storm hazards:

Wind gusts over 40 mph: high chance (greater than 60 percent); over 50 mph: moderate chance (30 to 50 percent chance); over 60 mph: low chance (10 to 15 percent)

Small hail: low chance; large hail: very low chance (5 percent or less)

Heavy downpours: moderate to high chance; flash flooding: low chance

Lightning: moderate chance

Tornado: very low chance

Discussion

Even with reduced solar heating, we do not want to rule out any occurrence of strong to severe storms, but we feel they will not be as widespread as our thinking presented Saturday. As of midafternoon, only a few hours remained before the frontal passage, and for any breaks in the overcast conditions to warm the surface and destabilize the lower atmosphere.

The high-resolution models still insist the D.C. region will reach 70 degrees late this afternoon, although this may be overdone given all the clouds.

As the forecast radar above shows, model simulations still develop a narrow line of thunderstorms. This line is being generated right along the front. It is known to be a vigorous front. The purely mechanical lifting along the front (as opposed to the air rising freely because of its buoyancy) may allow any cells to still tap into very intense wind shear and bring down high-momentum air in localized pockets.

After the storms

After the thunderstorms and cold front pass, skies will gradually clear, but temperatures will drop and winds will crank.

They will become sustained from the west at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 45 mph Sunday night.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the Weather Service wrote. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”

The strongest winds are expected to occur between about 8 p.m. Sunday and midnight.

Temperatures that rise to near-70 degrees this afternoon will plunge into the 50s after dark and 40s after midnight. Wind chills will dip to near-freezing by Monday morning.