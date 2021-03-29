Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): After several days of much warmer-than-average conditions, today feels much more March-like. Sunshine pushes highs into the mid- to upper 50s, but winds from the west at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph make it feel cooler. Confidence: High.

Tonight: Winds ease tonight and, under clear skies, we’ll have a range of low temperatures. Our colder areas dip into the mid-30s, while temperatures settle in the low 40s downtown. Confidence: High.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): This will probably be one of the week’s nicest two days. After the chilly chart, we should have sunny skies from start to finish with pleasant highs from 65 to 70. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: High.

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase with a slight chance of showers toward morning. Mild, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High.

A look ahead

Periods of rain are likely on Wednesday and Wednesday night, and could be heavy at times. Highs reach the mid-60s. Late Wednesday night and into early Thursday, temperatures fall sharply and winds increase. Lows dip into the upper 30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High.

Thursday and Friday are unseasonably cold with highs only in the mid-40s to near 50. It feels even colder on Thursday due to gusty winds, and we can’t even rule out some snow flurries, especially in our colder areas west and north of the city. Temperatures both Thursday night and Friday night fall to near freezing downtown and below freezing in our colder areas, as low as the mid-20s to near 30. Confidence: Medium-High.