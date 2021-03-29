Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Skies are clear and winds are lighter this evening. We know that’s a recipe for heat loss, and that’s the case here. Lows end up ranging from the upper 30s to mid-40s across the area. Winds may pick up again in the predawn hours, out of the south.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Sunshine rules. South winds are a bit gusty, but with highs near 70 it shouldn’t matter too much. Still, winds blow around 15 mph in the afternoon, with some gusts near 30 mph possible.
Pollen update: The current tree pollen count was partially wiped out by rain and storms late yesterday, but it was 308.63 grains per cubic meter, nonetheless. That’s high for tree pollen.
Snowless in Boston: The month was not only snowless here. That’s the case up and down the urban corridor. Up in Boston, the last two March snowfalls combined only equal a paltry 0.1 inches. Not even enough for a snowball, and the lowest on record for the city.
