That same front is surging east, set to briefly quell the stretch of springtime weather that millions in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have been enjoying, while providing a solid dose of rainfall — or snow — for some.

On Tuesday morning, the front stretched from the southern Texas Panhandle through Oklahoma City, Missouri, northwest Illinois and over Lake Michigan, with a roughly 20-degree drop across it.

Red-flag warnings plastered the national weather map Monday across the Plains states, where antecedent dry conditions met with strong winds both ahead of and behind the front are forecast to make for potentially dangerous wildfire growth. The Schroeder Fire, just northwest of Rapid City, prompted evacuations for some in the Black Hills National Forest. Mt. Rushmore was closed for a time, along with Highways 244 and 16A.

A second large wildfire threatened Interstate 90 west of Murdo, home to the Pioneer Auto Museum, in central South Dakota.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting over 70 mph eventually fanned smoke into Rapid City, with visibilities slashed in half as haze and smoke was reported at the airport. Critical fire weather concerns lingered into Tuesday with winds gusting over 45 mph.

Highs are also expected to peak only in the upper 30s — down from 70 degrees Monday — with lows Tuesday night dipping into the lower 20s.

In Denver, the front came through with a similar vengeance. At 4:05 p.m. Monday, the temperature was at 75 degrees; by 10 p.m., the temperature sat at freezing, and snow was falling a little after midnight. Some places in the mountains south and west of the metro corridor are expecting totals in the two-to-four-inch range.

Denver International Airport picked up 1.1 inches, bringing its March snowfall total to 33.6 inches, the second-snowiest on record.

For areas farther south, such as Oklahoma City and Little Rock, the front should slip through Tuesday afternoon with comparatively little fanfare. But well to the east, rain and even some snow are in the offing as the front interacts with moisture from the south.

The cold front will move through Chicago, St. Louis and Nashville on Tuesday night, knocking back temperatures some 20 degrees or more. Chicago’s projected high of 44 on Wednesday will pale in comparison to the upper 60s to near 70 in the cards for later Tuesday.

While the Windy City will only see a few isolated showers, some downpours are in the cards for St. Louis. In Nashville, a flash flood watch is up, with the front tapping into and focusing a tongue of tropical moisture lapping north from the Gulf of Mexico. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches with localized three-inch totals are possible in Nashville, coming just a day and a half after more than seven inches of rain deluged the city, killing five people.

The front will be more progressive, or swiftly moving, by the time it makes it to the Eastern Seaboard, with the heaviest rainfall rates expected only during a six- to eight-hour window Wednesday night. A broad quarter- to half-inch is likely from the Carolinas northward toward New Jersey, with an inch, give or take, in New York City and one to two inches in most of eastern New England.

Highs could reach the mid-60s on Wednesday as far north as Boston and the Merrimack Valley of southern New Hampshire, with upper 60s in the nation’s capital and a few 80s possible in the Coastal Plain of the Carolinas. That will change Thursday and especially Friday, when highs will peak in the 40s in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with subfreezing lows expected as far south as North Carolina.

Where cold air arrives more quickly, there’s even a shot at some accumulating snowfall Thursday as moisture wrapping around low pressure falls into chilly air. A strip of snowfall is possible from eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania into Upstate New York and northern Vermont. A concentrated swath of two to four inches could fall in West Virginia, central Pennsylvania and along the southeast shores of Lake Erie.

A few festive flakes can’t even be ruled out in the extreme northwest suburbs of Baltimore or Washington, including in the Potomac Highlands, but no accumulation is expected.