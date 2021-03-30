Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Super nice day as temperatures pop to highs in the upper 60s to low 70s under bright sunny skies. The only slight negative is a breeze from the south at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Could see just a few clouds in the evening, but with increasing clouds overnight as our next weather system approaches. Lows range from the upper 40s to mid-50s, with a lingering breeze from the south at around 10 mph with some higher gusts. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly cloudy with periods of rain developing middle to late morning. Temperatures are relatively mild with highs in the mid-60s, and some humidity as well with dew points rising into the 50s. Rain could be moderate to heavy at times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds and periods of rain continue during the evening and overnight, with potential for thunderstorms and heavy rain as a cold front works through the area. Temperatures drop into the chilly 40s by dawn with winds gusting from the north around 30-40 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Thursday delivers an April Fools’ chill as cold winds keep temperatures in the 40s, maybe topping out near 50 in some spots, with partly sunny skies. The rain should taper in the morning, but scattered light showers could linger, with even a few snowflakes possible especially north and west of the city. Thursday night should turn mostly clear and cold, with lows in the mid-20s to low 30s delivering a late-season freeze. (Last year’s final freeze in D.C. was on March 1 as opposed to April 2.) Confidence: Medium-High

Friday continues this cold pattern with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s to around 50, and still rather breezy until winds start to fade later in the day. Mostly clear Friday night with lows ranging from the upper 20s in the outer suburbs to the mid- to upper 30s in the city. Confidence: Medium-High