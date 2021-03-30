Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We’ve got a pleasant evening. Clouds increase through the night, but they’re mainly high up. Temperatures fall off to the low and mid-50s for lows, as winds blow around 10 mph from the south.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers and storms become a good bet in the afternoon, with some heavier rain possible at times into the early evening before the front clears the area. It’s not impossible a damaging wind gust or two occurs, especially south and east of the city. High temperatures rise into the mid- and upper 60s before the rain. Winds are gusty from the south and southwest.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 129.07 grains per cubic meter of air.
Rain ahead: Despite starting the month very dry, Washington is sitting about a half-inch below average. By the end of the month, it seems like we may be above average. Up to and past an inch is expected from the upcoming system and into Thursday.
