We favor April to average from 57 to 60 degrees, which compares to a 30-year normal of 56.8. It’s also a good deal warmer than the relatively cool 55.3 of last year. For rainfall, we lean toward the normal to slightly dry side. The current expectation of about 2.5 to 3 inches compares to the 30-year normal of 3.06 inches. Last year, we had a whopping 6.3 inches!

Once beyond the showers that open the month, the first part of April is forecast to lean dry until some rain potentially returns late next week.

The long-range American forecast model known as the CFS (Climate Forecast System) is forecasting a slightly warm and dry-leaning month ahead.

The water-cooling phenomenon of La Niña continues to wind down in the equatorial Pacific, after dominating the winter. Typically with a lingering La Niña base state, the Washington area tends to see a warm and dry spring.

We could certainly see extended dry periods, as we did at times in March. As the month ending has reminded us, it only takes a few vigorous cold fronts to deliver sufficient rains to keep a month closer to normal rather than dry. Something similar seems likely ahead.

The medium-range models move the main warm dome of high pressure into Canada by mid-month. That lifting of warmer-than-normal conditions could open the door for some cooler and wetter variability around here. Note the shift in our Middle Atlantic circled area below.

April can be quite wily, so do not expect this “warm” month to always be warm.

Last year found Washington hitting the impressive low 80s by April 13, only to flip to a notably cool week with lows in the brisk 30s-40s thereafter.