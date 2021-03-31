AD

Today (Wednesday): Morning skies turn mostly cloudy. We should start off dry with temperatures rising through the 50s. Rain moves in from west to east around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and could be moderate to heavy at times during the afternoon, with temperatures in the 60s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: We may see a lull in the rain this evening, but eventually scattered showers should return later this evening and overnight, with some pockets of heavy rain possible. Some spots could see rain totals near or over one inch by morning. Winds turn gusty from the northwest overnight as a cold front drops temperatures all the way down into the 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The rain could be mixed with a bit of wet snow as it tapers early tomorrow morning. The chance continues for a spotty rain or snow shower into the afternoon, as skies turn partly sunny and winds gust from the northwest around 40 mph. Temperatures remain steady in the 40s, with the wind making it feel like the mid-30s to near 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds may diminish just a bit but remain rather gusty through the night. Temperatures drop below freezing for most or all of us, plummeting to lows in the mid-20s to near 30 under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Friday winds continue to gust from the northwest around 40 mph. Highs may only manage the mid- to upper 40s with partly sunny skies, and feel more like the 20s and 30s most of the day with the wind. The winds finally start to relax Friday night as skies turn mostly clear and chilly lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Confidence: Medium-High