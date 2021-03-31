Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Once this batch winds down, we’ll get a bit of a lull in the rain this evening. Good timing, to get the dogs out, etc.! Showers become more likely again later, with periods of rain probable after midnight and toward dawn. Maybe even a couple of mangled snowflakes mix in? Temperatures are in the upper 30s to near 40 for lows. Winds become gusty out of the northwest. Sustained levels are near 15 to 20 mph, with gusts near and past 30 mph.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Showers are winding down in the morning. Skies clear more notably in the afternoon. An isolated shower or flurry can’t be ruled out late. Highs are in the upper 40s to around 50. Wind chills may stay in the 30s much of the day. Winds are out of the northwest about 20 mph, with gusts near 40 mph.
See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Rain: Through 4 p.m., Washington has picked up 0.77 inches of rain today. Out west at Dulles, it’s 0.36 inches. Up at Baltimore, 0.52 inches. The local area was something of the jackpot today. This rain will help March finish close to normal after a dry start.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.