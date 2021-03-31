Mike Olbinski — an Emmy-winning filmmaker and renowned storm chaser — is turning the tables, having orchestrated this new photo contest to attract weather photography submissions from around the word.

When Olbinski first started his photography career, he focused mainly on weddings and portraits. Now, he’s one of the most highly-regarded storm chasers and weather photographers in the country. The Arizona-based adventurer logs tens of thousands of miles each year, traveling across the country and roaming the Great Plains in search of epic skyscapes.

His portraits of the atmosphere’s grace, elegance and fury routinely dazzle millions of viewers and earn accolades every year. He’s not alone in capturing some of nature’s most stunning scenes, which is something he has pondered over the years.

“I’ve wanted to start a contest like this for a few years now, but it took me seeing a couple of remarkable images last year to really get my act together and get to work,” wrote Oblinski in a Twitter direct message. “The idea was to create a contest that recognizes all the hard work every year, because it’s a contest created by and judged by photographers who understand how hard it is to get these kinds of images.”

In the first year of the project, Olbinski and crew received more than 650 submissions of weather photos, ranging from foreboding shots of threatening tornadoes to placid, foggy landscapes standing atop dew-studded grass.

A number of companies chipped in to sponsor the competition, which featured a first place prize of $750 in cash, a weather station, free prints of the winning photograph, as well as lightning photography equipment.

The prizes were assigned for top photographers — as well as individual photographs.

This year’s top photographer prize went to Tim Baca, who captured a dozen stunning shots that caught the eye of judges.

In this contest, entries weren’t just evaluated on how pretty a shot turned out — judges took into consideration the difficulty in planning and executing the shot, as well as the underlying meteorological and logistical processes.

“With our competition being judged by seasoned chasers, storm photographers and landscape photographers, we hope the artists who enter our contest will walk away with a true sense of accomplishment,” wrote Olbinski.“ Our idea is for these photographers to realize that some of the best in the business looked at their work, admired it and deemed it amazing enough to win these awards.”

For the winning individual photo entry, the group chose a photo of the July 8, 2020 EF4 tornado that struck Ashby, Minn.

This drillbit funnel claimed one life as it whirred slowly and methodically across the Minnesota countryside about 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The unusually intense, narrow and slow-moving vortex posed for Scott Peak’s camera as it stood prominently in front of a rainbow and a desolate road leading to the strange dichotomy between chaotic power and serenity.

Coming in as a close second was a lone bolt of lightning etched against a stormy sky in Australia — meteorologically unremarkable, but aesthetically striking. That great photo was made by Michael Morgan.

In third place, Danijel Palčić snagged a cotton-candy colored rainstorm tossing out sizzling bolts of lightning as dangerous weather approached Pag, Croatia last August.

In addition to their titles and prizes, winners of the competition will also received a “stormy,” or a small award show-style trophy, commemorating their efforts in pursuit of Mother Nature at its most elegant and extreme.

Included below are all the winners and finalists from the contest, which Olbinski hopes to continue into the future.

First place

Second place

Third place

Finalists