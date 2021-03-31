When Olbinski first started his photography career, he focused mainly on weddings and portraits. Now, he’s one of the most highly regarded storm chasers and weather photographers in the United States. The Arizona-based adventurer logs tens of thousands of miles each year, traveling across the country and roaming the Great Plains in search of epic skyscapes.

His portraits of the atmosphere’s grace, elegance and fury routinely dazzle millions of viewers and earn accolades every year. He’s not alone in capturing some of nature’s most stunning scenes, which is something he has pondered over the years.

“I’ve wanted to start a contest like this for a few years now, but it took me seeing a couple of remarkable images last year to really get my act together and get to work,” Oblinski wrote in a Twitter direct message. “The idea was to create a contest that recognizes all the hard work every year, because it’s a contest created by and judged by photographers who understand how hard it is to get these kinds of images.”

In the first year of the project, Olbinski and crew received more than 650 submissions of weather photos, ranging from foreboding shots of threatening tornadoes to placid, foggy landscapes with dew-studded grass.

Several companies chipped in to sponsor the competition, which featured a first-place prize of $750 cash, a weather station, free prints of the winning photograph and lightning-photography equipment.

The prizes were assigned for top photographers as well as individual photographs.

This year’s top photographer prize went to Tim Baca, who captured a dozen stunning shots that caught the eye of judges.

Entries weren’t evaluated merely on how pretty a shot turned out — judges took into consideration the difficulty involved in planning and executing the shot, as well as the underlying meteorological and logistical processes.

“With our competition being judged by seasoned chasers, storm photographers and landscape photographers, we hope the artists who enter our contest will walk away with a true sense of accomplishment,” Olbinski wrote. “Our idea is for these photographers to realize that some of the best in the business looked at their work, admired it and deemed it amazing enough to win these awards.”

For the winning individual-photo entry, the group chose an image of the July 8, 2020 EF4 tornado that struck Ashby, Minn.

This drill-bit funnel killed one as it whirred slowly and methodically across the Minnesota countryside about 170 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The unusually intense, narrow and slow-moving vortex posed for Scott Peak’s camera as it stood prominently in front of a rainbow and a desolate road, leading to an image capturing the strange dichotomy between chaotic power and serenity.

Coming in a close second was a lone bolt of lightning etched against a stormy sky in Australia — meteorologically unremarkable, but aesthetically striking. That great photo was taken by Michael Morgan.

In third place, Danijel Palcicsnagged a cotton-candy colored rainstorm tossing out sizzling bolts of lightning as dangerous weather approached Pag, Croatia, last August.

In addition to their titles and prizes, winners of the competition will also receive a “stormy,” or a small award-show-style trophy, commemorating their efforts in pursuit of Mother Nature at its most elegant and extreme.

Included below are all the winners and finalists from the contest, which Olbinski hopes will continue.

First place

Second place

Third place

Finalists