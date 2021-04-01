Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): Mainly light showers linger well into the morning but most of the area dries out by midday. Skies should clear in the afternoon as winds gust out of the northwest to about 30 mph. Temperatures barely rise with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The few clouds there are should race by as strong and gusty winds from the northwest persist all night long. Temperatures steadily fall with nearly all areas slipping below freezing by dawn as lows bottom out in the mid-20s to lower 30s. Wind chills dip into the teens during the predawn hours. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Friday): The heart of the cold air mass is overhead and brisk winds from the north make it feel like it is in the 20s and 30s much of the day. Actual highs only reach the mid-40s under mainly sunny skies. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Winds finally abate but that allows temperatures to drop below freezing once again in nearly all locations. Overnight lows level out in the mid-20s to lower 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

The cold air starts to lose its grip on the area Saturday. Temperatures climb to the mid-50s under sunny skies with light winds. Overnight is clear and still chilly but lows hold in the mid- to upper 30s (low 40s downtown). Confidence: High

Sunday starts out a little chilly for anyone out hunting Easter eggs but warms up quickly as sunny skies prevail. Highs are finally back to more seasonable levels, in the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows are mainly in the upper 30s to lower 40s. For any pred-dawn risers, Jupiter, Saturn and the moon are in a parade in the southeastern sky. Confidence: High