Most of the East Coast also basked in mild conditions. D.C. was also somewhat “lucky” to end up with above normal rainfall.

Recap

The average temperature for the month, of 51.2 degrees, was the 11th warmest all time, tying both 2010 and 1910. It was also two degrees cooler than last year. Temperatures were indeed all over the place, with daily high temperatures ranging some 40 degrees.

When it comes to rain the area experienced both extended dry periods and some intense bouts of rainfall.

The month was wetter than normal in the city even though measurable rain fell on only five of the 31 days. Somewhat drier than normal was the general rule in the region, although most places were not far from normal. Washington’s rainfall total of 3.8 inches was 0.32 inches wetter than normal, and the 61st wettest of all-time. March was the wettest for Washington since 2015.

AD

AD

There was no accumulating snow for the second year in a row. While the city only averages about one or two inches per March, having two years in a row with no accumulating March snow is unusual. The last time we pulled that off was in the late 1990s.

Extremes

As noted, Washington experienced a 40-degree range from coldest to warmest high temperatures and a 30-degree range when it comes to low temperatures. The coldest morning featured a low of 28 degrees, while the warmest day made it to 84 degrees.

Several records for warmth and rainfall were set on multiple days as well.

Thursday, March 11, 2021 (record highs)

High temperature of 79 at Reagan National Airport breaks the old record of 78 from 1967

At Dulles International, high temperature record of 79 bests prior 77 record from 1990

At Baltimore-Washington International, high temperature record of 79 beats 75 from 1967

Wednesday, March 24, 2021 (record rain)

AD

Washington received 1.69 inches of rain to best the 1.45 inches from 1905

Baltimore picked up 1.55 inches to beat the 1.22 record from 1989

Friday, March 26, 2021 (record warmth)

Dulles high temperature of 81 beats the record of 78 set in 2004

National pattern

Like the Washington area, most of the Lower 48 averaged warmer than normal. Cool low pressure around Alaska helped fuel a warm focus toward the Eastern U.S. more often than not. We experienced some cooler springtime variability locally at times, but the West experienced the most cooling overall.

Year to date

The first quarter of 2021 is now complete. Based on data back to 2010, this year is tracking solidly on the warmer and wetter side.

This year’s temperatures are the fifth warmest since 2010. Thanks to our cold February, we are running about four degrees colder than last year to date.

For precipitation, this year is performing as the third wettest since 2010 and just barely under the 2014 and 2019 wettest cases.

La Niña-leaning years tend to be drier, but this instance has been mixed, with atmospheric influences not always reflecting the typical features of the atmospheric event.