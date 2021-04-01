Through tonight: We’re still dealing with some showers into early evening. A couple of those showers are mixed with sleet or even a little snow, but with mild temperatures it doesn’t amount to anything more than perhaps a brief mulch dusting. Clouds tend to diminish further after dark, although a stray shower or snow shower can’t be ruled out late. Lows range from the mid-20s to near 30, which is sure to annoy all the blooming plants. Winds remain gusty, out of the northwest and sustained at about 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow (Friday): We should see more sun than today. With very cold air still lingering aloft, it’s hard to assume we won’t see any “self-destructive” cloudiness form with whatever warmth we can muster here on the ground. Hopefully it’s minimal, with that cold pocket starting to move on. Highs reach the mid-40s most spots. Northwest winds blow around 15 mph, with gusts near 30 mph.

Pollen update: The most recent pollen update was washed out because of rain. No worries, though, it’ll come roaring back soon enough!

Last freeze? Our winters have been shrinking on the edge, largely thanks to temperatures not being as cold as they once were. If we do manage to get a freeze tonight, it’ll be the latest in the city since 2016, when one occurred April 10.