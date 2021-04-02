Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Friday): Wind chills may feel close to the 20-degree mark to start the day, but closer to 40 degrees by day’s end, as northwesterly winds gust to around 30 mph. Temperatures on the thermometer try to slowly rise into the mid- to upper 40s (especially south of town). Sunshine may dominate overall, but we do have a pocket of very cold air aloft, which may help produce some clouds at times. Confidence: High

Tonight: Northwest winds steadily drop each hour into the night, probably “only” gusting around 20 mph a couple times early in the evening. Calmer conditions after midnight combine with clearer skies to allow one last night of notably chilly temperatures. Even downtown may dip to around 30 degrees, with 20s outside the Beltway and away from larger bodies of water in the region. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Under sunny skies, we should see mid-50s to perhaps a few upper 50s for high temperatures as cold air retreats from our region. Northwest breezes are much lighter, gusting to around 15 mph only a few times. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds calm and clouds gather, but it’s very likely we stay raindrop-free. Low temperatures are milder, relatively, but still in the mid-30s to around 40 (downtown). Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: Early clouds should erode on Easter morning. With time, skies become increasingly sunny, helping to warm us up fairly quickly from a chilly start. High temperatures reach for seasonably average levels for this time of year, into the mid- and upper 60s. A few late-day wind gusts are possible but should pass fairly quickly. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Any early clouds should clear more and more as the night wears on. Any early wind gust or two quickly turns into calmer conditions. Low temperatures may range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Before dawn, glance at Jupiter, Saturn and the moon in the southeastern sky! Confidence: Medium-High