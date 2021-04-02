Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Winds finally weaken more substantially as the sun sets. As skies remain clear, with any daytime clouds tending to diminish, another widespread freeze is ahead. Even the city could log one, like we did last night. (that was the first April freeze for the city since 2016). Temperatures dip to a range from the mid-20s to near freezing for lows.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It’s another frozen start, and it’s a bit chillier than average on the whole. Partly to mostly sunny conditions should rule and it’ll help you feel warmer if you chase the rays when out and about. Highs make at least the mid-50s, perhaps upper 50s in warm spots like downtown. Winds are cut in about half compared to today, so gusts to about 20 mph out of the northwest.
Sunday: There could be a sprinkle lingering into early Sunday, from some potential passing overnight showers. Otherwise, sunshine continues to dominate as clouds break quickly into the day. We also bump temperatures up further. Mid- to upper 60s should do it for highs. Winds are from the west and northwest around 10 mph, with some gustier moments likely.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 220.13 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low.
