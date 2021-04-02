Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Winds will weaken substantially as the sun sets. With overnight skies remaining clear and any daytime clouds tending to diminish, another widespread freeze is ahead. Even the city could log one, like we did last night. (That was the first April freeze for the city since 2016). Temperatures will dip to a range from the mid-20s to near freezing for lows.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be another freezing start, and it will a bit chillier than average. Partly to mostly sunny conditions should rule, and it’ll help you feel warmer if you chase the rays when out and about. Highs will make at least the mid-50s, perhaps upper 50s in warm spots like downtown. Winds will be about half compared to today, with gusts to about 20 mph out of the northwest.
Sunday: There could be a sprinkle lingering into early Sunday, from some potential passing overnight showers. Otherwise, sunshine will continue to dominate as clouds break quickly into the day. We will also bump temperatures up further: Mid- to upper 60s should do it for highs. Winds will be from the west and northwest around 10 mph, with some gustier moments likely.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 220.13 grains per cubic meter. Mold spores are low.
