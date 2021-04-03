Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Skies range from mostly to partly sunny and temperatures are up. Mid-50s should do it most spots for highs. That’s still about five to eight degrees below normal, but a good step up nonetheless. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph, with some gusts toward 20 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds increase into the night. There could even be a few showers, although they are quite light if so. The clouds act as a blanket, trapping what little warmth we saw during the day, which means lows are up considerably. I think everyone escapes another night of freezing temperatures, with temperatures largely ranging from the mid-30s to lower 40s for lows. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Sunday): We’re getting a real gift for Easter Sunday. Tons of sun and temperatures trying for 70. Winds are gusty at times, but it’s a mild wind. Maybe make sure your bonnet is tied on extra tight. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Stars shine bright as winds wane somewhat from the day. Lows end up in the near 40 to mid-40s range most spots. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Our nice weather streak kicks into gear Monday. It’s one of those days where finding a cloud can be quite a task! Highs are again near 70. Confidence: Medium-High