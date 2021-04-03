Through Tonight: Pretty tranquil tonight and certainly not as cold as last night. Skies will remain mostly clear, and winds will be nearly nonexistent. Low temperatures will range from the upper 30s outside the city to around 40 degrees downtown.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Easter Sunday will feature some fantastic weather. Skies will be mostly sunny, with some fair-weather clouds building in by the afternoon. Despite a northwesterly wind at about 10 mph, temperatures will easily jump into the mid- and upper 60s. Mostly clear and seasonable tomorrow evening with lows in the 40s.
