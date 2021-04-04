Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Easter Sunday): Some clouds may linger into mid-morning, but skies should turn mostly sunny by late morning or early afternoon. Morning egg hunts may require a jacket as temperatures rise through the 40s and 50s, but we continue to warm nicely as the sun takes over, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The only drawback is the return of a moderate breeze, gusting from the northwest around 25 mph during the afternoon. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: Winds calm through the evening and overnight, and with mostly clear skies settled in, we’re pleasant but cool. Overnight lows dip to near 40 to the mid-40s with a light wind from the north. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): High pressure centered to our south keeps the nice weather going with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. The sun may be filtered through some thin, high clouds thanks to some moisture at the mid-to-upper levels of the atmosphere, while a light breeze from the northwest at the surface keeps the dry air in place and has us reaching for the chapstick. Confidence: Medium-high

AD

Tomorrow night: Skies trend partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late evening and overnight along a warm front. Winds remain light as we look for a milder night, with temperatures holding in the upper 40s and low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A mix of clouds and sun can be expected for Tuesday, and that’s enough to keep us enjoying this nice stretch. A mild breeze from the west sends highs toward the upper 60s to low 70s again. Tuesday night could see a few more showers with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium