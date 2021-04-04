Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Gusty winds should die down after sunset, with temperatures falling through the 50s before midnight. Mostly clear, calm and not too cold overnight, with lows settling in the upper 30s in outlying areas and in the low to mid-40s in urban spots.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): The nice weather continues, and temperatures end up a tad warmer than today’s. Fair-weather clouds could work their way in by the afternoon, but that won’t stop us from reaching the low 70s. Winds will be a bit breezy from the northwest, about 10 mph. Partly cloudy and seasonable in the evening, with lows in the mid- to upper 40s.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
A record “high”: And we aren’t talking about high temperatures this time. You know that ridge of high pressure that’s been brining us all of this nice weather? Well, its center is located over northern Florida, and to gauge just how strong this high is, take a look at the National Weather Service announcement from this afternoon.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.