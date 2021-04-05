Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: Some increase in clouds, but 70-degree high temperatures are close to perfect.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 70.
  • Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, chance of showers late. Lows: Near 50.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Forecast in detail

A magnificent stretch of spring weather that began Sunday mostly continues through midweek. But then we enter a more unsettled pattern as showers cycle into the region periodically due to a zone of low pressure parked to the west. From late Thursday into the weekend may not be a washout, but periodic downpours are probably part of the mix.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): We pick right back up where Sunday left off. In the morning, we should have a good deal of sunshine. By the afternoon, clouds increase some, but the high temperatures near 70 are tough to beat. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase and we can’t rule out a shower (20 percent chance) after midnight as a disturbance scoots into the region from the northwest. Temperatures are mild, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There’s a slight (20 percent) chance of a lingering early-morning shower, but by the afternoon we should have at least partial sunshine and highs near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Another disturbance passing through could (20 percent chance) set off an evening shower. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Wednesday’s weather is dependent on the position of a cold front. If it remains to our north, we’ll have another nice day with highs near 70. But if it slips to our south and hovers over the region, we’ll have more clouds and highs closer to 60. For now, we lean toward the warmer option, but stay tuned. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with maybe a shower or some drizzle/fog as lows fall to near 50. Confidence: Medium

We might sneak in a decent day on Thursday before the chance of rain really starts to increase. A shower is possible (30 to 40 percent chance), especially in the afternoon, but we should stay mostly dry though cloudy, with highs 60 to 65. Intermittent, scattered showers become more likely at night (slightly better than 50-50 chances), with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium

The period Friday through Sunday brings mostly cloudy skies and the opportunity for on-and-off rain showers. It’s impossible to say exactly when it will be wet vs. dry, but waves of rain are reasonably likely. We’ll attempt to offer more details on the timing in coming days. Temperatures should be pretty uniform during this stretch, with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Confidence: Low-Medium