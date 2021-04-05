Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): We pick right back up where Sunday left off. In the morning, we should have a good deal of sunshine. By the afternoon, clouds increase some, but the high temperatures near 70 are tough to beat. Winds are light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase and we can’t rule out a shower (20 percent chance) after midnight as a disturbance scoots into the region from the northwest. Temperatures are mild, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): There’s a slight (20 percent) chance of a lingering early-morning shower, but by the afternoon we should have at least partial sunshine and highs near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Another disturbance passing through could (20 percent chance) set off an evening shower. Otherwise, skies are mostly cloudy, with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday’s weather is dependent on the position of a cold front. If it remains to our north, we’ll have another nice day with highs near 70. But if it slips to our south and hovers over the region, we’ll have more clouds and highs closer to 60. For now, we lean toward the warmer option, but stay tuned. Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with maybe a shower or some drizzle/fog as lows fall to near 50. Confidence: Medium

We might sneak in a decent day on Thursday before the chance of rain really starts to increase. A shower is possible (30 to 40 percent chance), especially in the afternoon, but we should stay mostly dry though cloudy, with highs 60 to 65. Intermittent, scattered showers become more likely at night (slightly better than 50-50 chances), with lows near 50. Confidence: Medium