For a second winter in a row, snowfall in Washington underperformed. Just 5.4 inches fell, about 10 inches below average. It’s the fourth winter out of the last five with a snowfall amount substantially lower than average.

But unlike the winter of 2019-2020, when only 0.6 inches fell and most predictions called for above-average totals, quite a few people predicted that this past winter’s snowfall would be meager.

The consensus among forecasters was for slightly lower-than-average snowfall this winter, or around 10 inches, although the actual totals were substantially below the norm.

Several Capital Weather Gang readers who participated in our contest to predict how much snow would fall this winter actually nailed the seasonal total in their outlooks, and a couple of TV stations were within range, as well.

Reader predictions

Out of more than 750 participants who entered our snowfall prediction contest, six were on the money, calling for 5.4 inches. Congratulations to:

Keith Ernst

Anne Kubelik

Doug MacIntyre

Heath Pierce

David Sanders

Margie Yeager

An additional 19 participants were within 0.5 inches of being correct, forecasting between 5 and 5.8 inches. About 60 people were within an inch of being right.

While the average reader prediction was 11.9 inches, 6.5 inches too high, it was correct in leaning toward less-than-average snowfall.

Capital Weather Gang predictions

In the Capital Weather Gang’s winter outlook, released in November, we predicted 10 to 14 inches, which was about twice as much as actually fell. We’ll post a detailed review of this outlook in the next couple of weeks.

For bragging rights, I queried 23 contributors to the Capital Weather Gang for their individual forecasts before winter, which produced an average of 10.8 inches. Contributors Dan Stillman and John Hopewell had the best forecasts, each predicting 6 inches.

TV station predictions

Of the four major television affiliates, NBC4 and ABC7 had the best winter snowfall predictions, calling for 4 to 10 and 3 to 13 inches, respectively.

FOX5 was farthest off, forecasting 7 to 17 inches.

Predictions from private forecast companies

Before winter, we interviewed seven meteorologists representing private forecasting companies. Of them, five were in the ballpark, calling for 7 to 10 inches, just a few inches more than actually fell: Joe Bastardi (WeatherBell), Judah Cohen (Atmospheric and Environmental Research), Todd Crawford (the Weather Co.), Paul Pastelok (AccuWeather) and Matt Rogers (Commodity Weather Group).

Two forecasters, Paul Dorian (Perspecta Weather) and Dave Tolleris (WxRisk.com), had big misses, forecasting 20 to 22 inches.

