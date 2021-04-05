Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Clouds that started to show up this afternoon continue to fill our skies into the night. Showers may blow by late night. If so, they are isolated and don’t do a whole lot. Lows range from the upper 40s to lower 50s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A few clouds may linger into the early morning from the overnight showers. If so, they’re out of here quickly. It’s another beautiful one, with highs in the mid-70s.
See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 299.04 grains per cubic meter of air.
Swirly: The nice weather here today is partly thanks to a stalled pattern featuring a big old low-pressure system off the Canadian Maritimes. It’s a beaut!
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.