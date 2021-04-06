Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Clouds are likely to greet the day and there could be a sprinkle or shower. Clouds then decrease and sunshine emerges, making for a very nice afternoon. Winds are minimal, and highs are mainly in the low 70s, excellent weather for the Nationals home opener. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Clouds increase and an isolated shower or two is possible, but most areas stay dry. Winds are calm and lows are mainly in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sun only breaks through occasionally as clouds dominate. A shower could pop up at any time but more likely later in the afternoon. Winds are light from the east. Highs still manage to reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Shower chances linger through the evening but most are very light. Clouds persist as do light east winds. Lows hold in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday remains mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Most showers are likely to hold off until evening. Much of the area should get damp overnight but overall amounts remain light. Lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

Showers should ease or stop for the balance of Friday, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and highs mostly in the low 60s. Showers are likely to pick back up again overnight with lows in the low 50s. Confidence: Medium