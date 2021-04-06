Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Clouds increase into the evening and overnight. We may see a shower or storm, especially after midnight, but for now it looks like most of the activity stays to our north and west. Lows range from near 50 to the mid-50s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Skies are partly to mostly sunny through the day. There’s a small chance of a shower or storm late, with most spots seemingly staying dry. Temperatures head to the mid-70s and even around 80 for highs. Winds are light and variable, with gusts to around 10 or 15 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 318.85 grains per cubic meter of air. Other pollen types are low.
A taste of summer: Think it’s warm here? Try looking to the west. Yesterday, 90s made it all the way to South Dakota! That’s way early for them.
