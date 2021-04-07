Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Temperatures trend even warmer today under partly to mostly sunny skies, climbing through the 50s and 60s this morning, with afternoon highs in the mid-70s to near 80. The humidity is higher than it’s been, but still on the dry side with dew points near 50, while winds are light and variable in direction. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or thundershower during the late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Tonight: The chance of an isolated shower or thundershower continues into the evening. Otherwise, skies turn mostly cloudy with lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Thursday): An onshore flow with light winds from the east and southeast means some added clouds and somewhat cooler temperatures. Still we’re fairly pleasant overall with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid-60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers during the evening and overnight with a frontal boundary nearby. Lows settle in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

A few showers could linger into Friday morning as skies continue mostly cloudy. But most of the day should be dry with afternoon highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Shower chances return Friday night with lows in the 50s. Confidence: Medium

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement