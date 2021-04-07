Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be a mix of clouds and stars tonight. There could be a few showers around late. If there are, they’ll be quick and close to meaningless. Lows will settle into the low and mid-50s. Winds will be light from the east.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We may wake up to a fair amount of clouds, but they will tend to break and dissipate. Although temperatures will be down from today, it’s shaping up to be a rather nice one. Highs will be right around 70 as winds blow lightly from the southeast.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is high at 255.27 grains per cubic meter.
“Chaser Chat”: It’s that time of year! I was invited to the “Chaser Chat” podcast to talk about our mutual love for thunderstorms and the things they produce. We delved deep into the forecasting and the adventure surrounding the hobby. “Chaser Chat” started last year, bringing meteorologists and hobbyists together to talk twister wrangling.
